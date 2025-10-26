180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,548,000 after buying an additional 576,468 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,295,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,385,000 after buying an additional 498,212 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 516.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 576,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,311,000 after buying an additional 482,814 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $43,816,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,013,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,854,000 after acquiring an additional 209,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.6%

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.04. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $129.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

