Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $22,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 7.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $7,722,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 24.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 8.6% in the second quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 50,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,732.96. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,522 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.74.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.2%

American Electric Power stock opened at $115.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $120.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

