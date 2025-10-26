Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$116.57 and last traded at C$116.49, with a volume of 3145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$115.52.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Stock Up 0.8%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$106.51.

About Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

The investment objective of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF CAD-hedged the ETF is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the CRSP US Total Market Index CAD-hedged the Index. To achieve its investment objective, the ETF employs a passive management, or indexing, investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index by investing primarily in a U.S.

