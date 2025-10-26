Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% during the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 46.5% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $617.10 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $618.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $590.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.17.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

