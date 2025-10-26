Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valeo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

