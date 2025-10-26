Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $7.30. Sumitomo Heavy shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 383 shares.

Sumitomo Heavy Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

About Sumitomo Heavy

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

