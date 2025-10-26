United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.9286.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average is $87.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $620,408.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,759,257.86. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $82,917.00. Following the sale, the director owned 829 shares in the company, valued at $76,375.77. The trade was a 52.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,019 shares of company stock worth $5,930,824 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 10,777.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,511 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,985,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,884 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,035,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in United Airlines by 1,575.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,277,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,118 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

