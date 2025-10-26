First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 225.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,008.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IEUR opened at $69.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.68.

Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

