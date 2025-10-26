180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Dynatrace by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dynatrace by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in Dynatrace by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,268.95. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,000. The trade was a 84.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $529,579 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.96.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.7%

DT opened at $50.27 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.The company had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

