Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 15.0%

Shares of DECK stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.55. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.83 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 19.47%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $115.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $127.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.58.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

