Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a filing disclosed on October 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tesla stock on September 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Beacon Financial (NYSE:BBT) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) on 9/25/2025.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $433.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 289.15, a P/E/G ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.92. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.03.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in Tesla by 833.3% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

