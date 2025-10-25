Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 1,883 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,453,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.6%
META stock opened at $738.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $742.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $690.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25.
Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.
Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms
In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total value of $12,192,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,951,541 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
