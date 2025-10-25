Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $260,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $69.19 and a 12-month high of $85.52.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

