Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRF. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $46.07.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

