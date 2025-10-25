VanEck Short Muni ETF $SMB Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,056 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 197,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter.

SMB stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

