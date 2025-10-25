Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 1,619 Vistra Corp. $VST

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 135,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VST shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $201.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.45 and a 200 day moving average of $178.41. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $219.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 19,612 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.30, for a total transaction of $3,692,939.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 292,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,104,488.60. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 654,583 shares of company stock worth $134,542,882. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

