Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $81.46.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

