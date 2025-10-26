Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT) Earns Sell (D) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating reissued by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Next Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Next Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Next Technology Trading Down 0.7%
Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported ($6.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Next Technology
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTT. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Next Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Next Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Next Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Next Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Next Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Next Technology Company Profile
Next Technology Holding Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
