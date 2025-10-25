Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.8929.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on VLY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of VLY stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51.
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $511.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.47 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.
About Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Valley National Bancorp
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- This Defense Stock Has a $57B Backlog and New AI Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.