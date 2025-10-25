Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE) Insider Nigel Garrard Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Garrard acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.36 per share, with a total value of A$159,000.00.
Nigel Garrard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 22nd, Nigel Garrard bought 7,500 shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.11 per share, for a total transaction of A$45,825.00.
- On Thursday, August 14th, Nigel Garrard purchased 7,500 shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.77 per share, for a total transaction of A$58,275.00.
- On Friday, August 15th, Nigel Garrard acquired 2,500 shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$7.75 per share, with a total value of A$19,375.00.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 86.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99.
Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend
About Treasury Wine Estates
Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, DAOU Vineyards, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, St Hubert’s The Stag, Lindeman’s, Squealing pig, Blossom Hill, Frank Family Vineyards, Pepperjack, Wynns, Matua, Seppelt, Beringer, Etude, Sterling Vineyards, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags’ Leap, Beringer Bros, and Castello di Gabbiano.
