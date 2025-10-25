Investors Buy High Volume of GameStop Call Options (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 340,652 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 75% compared to the average volume of 195,085 call options.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $179,518.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,059.60. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $122,703.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 112,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,289.16. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,788 shares of company stock worth $321,046. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,523.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GME stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of -0.86. GameStop has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $972.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.25 million. GameStop had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 7.72%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

