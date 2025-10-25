Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5,975.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,010.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total transaction of $79,379.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total transaction of $3,213,456.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,162,642.46. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,146.16 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,432.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,360.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

