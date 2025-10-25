249 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.6% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 7,891 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.10, for a total value of $5,919,039.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 144,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,417,953.80. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $740.00 per share, with a total value of $1,004,920.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 237,938 shares in the company, valued at $176,074,120. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,932 shares of company stock worth $45,115,616 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 target price (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Securities set a $800.00 target price on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $841.64.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON opened at $735.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $733.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $723.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 181.72, a P/E/G ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.41. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $422.38 and a 1 year high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

