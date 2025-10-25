Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $769,000 Stake in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation $HRZN

Freedom Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.6% during the first quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 55,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 20.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

HRZN opened at $5.97 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 48.76%.The business had revenue of ($9.89) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Corporation will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 22.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.78%.

Horizon Technology Finance Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

