Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,549 Shares of iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF $IVVB

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.43% of iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 186,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVVB opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12.

The iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (IVVB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a downside hedge against declines occurring in the range of 5-20%, during a calendar quarter.

