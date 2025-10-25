Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 2,528 Shares of Zacks Focus Growth ETF $GROZ

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Zacks Focus Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GROZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 4.55% of Zacks Focus Growth ETF worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GROZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zacks Focus Growth ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Zacks Focus Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zacks Focus Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $293,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zacks Focus Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,502,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zacks Focus Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $365,000.

Zacks Focus Growth ETF Price Performance

GROZ stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. Zacks Focus Growth ETF has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62.

About Zacks Focus Growth ETF

The Zacks Focus Growth ETF (GROZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide long-term capital appreciation and minimize loss, through a portfolio of US large-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a proprietary AI tool combined with Zacks research.

