Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October $NOCT

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.78% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 18.0%

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.06. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $55.27.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

