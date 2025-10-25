Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $911,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 22.3%

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $255.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $240.99. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.45.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

