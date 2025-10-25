Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 844 Shares of Relx Plc $RELX

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Relx were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Relx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,072,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,287,000 after purchasing an additional 173,976 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,041,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,129,000 after acquiring an additional 234,094 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Relx by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,394,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 202,509 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Relx by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 225,947 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

