Forum Financial Management LP Buys 309 Shares of Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 1,633.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.75.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $250.28 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $161.97 and a fifty-two week high of $261.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 23.21%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,668.16. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

