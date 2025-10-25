Forum Financial Management LP Sells 4,081 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 134,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 92,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 150,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $88.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.