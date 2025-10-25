Forum Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 10,500 iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF $MEAR

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $573,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 214,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 177,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.4%

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

About iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.