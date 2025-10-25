Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 404 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 10,777.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,511 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,985,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,884 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,804 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1,575.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,277,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,722,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Up 3.8%

UAL stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barney Harford sold 15,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,424,544.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,670. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 29,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $2,923,113.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,954.64. The trade was a 39.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,824. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Airlines from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

