Forum Financial Management LP Buys 311 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $163.28 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.97.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,267,167.70. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $232,122.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,020.29. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,494 shares of company stock worth $857,593. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.89.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

