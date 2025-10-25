Forum Financial Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 75,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares during the last quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,522,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $156.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.72. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $166.90.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.25.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

