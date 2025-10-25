ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.70 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.60 ($0.15). Approximately 3,961,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 8,360,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.38 ($0.16).
ImmuPharma Stock Down 6.3%
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of £58.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
