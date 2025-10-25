SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF $RWR Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 11,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,420,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Up 0.3%

RWR stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $109.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.48.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

