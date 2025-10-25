Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,754. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $178.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.89.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

