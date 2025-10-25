Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,900,814,000 after acquiring an additional 842,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,668,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,948 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $435.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $354.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

