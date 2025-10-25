Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $336,000 Position in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Docusign were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Docusign by 372.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,714,000 after buying an additional 1,440,269 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Docusign in the first quarter worth approximately $87,477,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign by 809.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,017,000 after buying an additional 1,038,962 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Docusign in the first quarter worth approximately $50,459,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign by 251.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 734,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after buying an additional 525,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,983.74. This represents a 22.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $1,148,192.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 71,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,562.20. This represents a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Trading Up 0.6%

DOCU opened at $71.49 on Friday. Docusign Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $77.84.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The company had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCU

Docusign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.