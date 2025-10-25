Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on GoDaddy from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $130.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.25. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.65 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $110,497.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,070.41. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 406,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,909,750. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,203 shares of company stock worth $4,031,238. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

