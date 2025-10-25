Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF $SBIO

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,785,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SBIO opened at $42.48 on Friday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

