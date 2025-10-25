Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 116 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,673,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MMC opened at $186.59 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.12 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.17 and its 200-day moving average is $212.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Barclays dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

