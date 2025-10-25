Dateline Resources (ASX:DTR) Insider Stephen Baghdadi Acquires 13,863,072 Shares of Stock

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Baghdadi bought 13,863,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$277,261.44.

Dateline Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.10.

About Dateline Resources

Further Reading

Dateline Resources Limited engages in mining and exploration of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, rare earth elements, copper, and strontium. The company holds 100% interests in its flagship project the Colosseum Gold and Rare Earth project situated in San Bernardino County, California.

