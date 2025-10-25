Dateline Resources (ASX:DTR) Insider Stephen Baghdadi Acquires 13,863,072 Shares of Stock

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Baghdadi bought 13,863,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$277,261.44.
Dateline Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.10.
About Dateline Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dateline Resources
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- This Defense Stock Has a $57B Backlog and New AI Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Dateline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dateline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.