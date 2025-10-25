Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,901 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,173 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 178.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,400 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $259.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $261.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $295.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.20.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

