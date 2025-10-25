875 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Purchased by Flavin Financial Services Inc.

Flavin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 342.5% during the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $354.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $435.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

