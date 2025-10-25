Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $746,000 Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP opened at $103.51 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day moving average is $102.93.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

