Freedom Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,348 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,715,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,598,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,474,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 929,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average of $109.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

