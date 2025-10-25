Freedom Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BXP were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BXP by 193.2% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of BXP by 24.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of BXP during the second quarter worth $111,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of BXP by 124.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of BXP during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BXP from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BXP from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of BXP in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BXP from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BXP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.26.

BXP Price Performance

BXP stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. BXP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,473.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.22.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $868.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.09 million. BXP had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,333.33%.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

