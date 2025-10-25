Freedom Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.94.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $154.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.22 and a 200 day moving average of $113.64. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $162.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $1,179,920.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,162,722.16. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,617,342 shares of company stock valued at $888,707,954. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

